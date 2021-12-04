All the Drama! Celebrity BFFs Who Ended Their Friendships

Jennie Garth and Tiffani Amber Thiessen

Thiessen told Howard Stern in 2012 that when she first joined the cast of Beverly Hills, 90210 in 1994, “the girls were not very nice to me.” However, after Garth “actually apologized” for her behavior towards her, “Jennie and I became very good friends,” the White Collar actress revealed.

However, it wasn’t meant to last. Thiessen didn’t go into detail as to what led to their breakup, but she told Stern, “I was the one who was hurt, let’s just say that. I was the one who was hurt.”