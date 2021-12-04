All the Drama! Celebrity BFFs Who Ended Their Friendships

Paris Hilton and Lindsay Lohan

The heiress and the Freaky Friday star were inseparable until 2006, when Lohan started dating Hilton’s ex, Stavros Niarchos. The frenemies spent years taking shots at each other until June 2017 when it seemed as if the two had made amends.

However, later that year, Hilton threw a bit of shade Lohan’s way, accusing the Parent Trap actress of crashing her infamous 2006 night out with Britney Spears. She did it again in May 2019 after Andy Cohen asked her to list three nice things about Lohan on his talk show Watch What Happens Live. “She’s beyond, lame and embarrassing,” Hilton replied.

Soon after, Lohan fired back at the time through her spokesperson, who told Us Weekly, “Obviously, Paris needs to feel relevant and is desperate for attention.”

However, the two might be ready to reconcile. On a December 2021 episode of her podcast, Hilton congratulated Lohan on her then-recent engagement to fiancé Bader Shammas.