All the Drama! Celebrity BFFs Who Ended Their Friendships

Will Ferrell and Adam McKay

The former producing partners, who had been friends since the ‘90s, called it quits on their professional and personal relationship in 2019.

In an interview with Vanity Fair two years later, McKay explained that he thought a casting decision is what hurt their friendship. He cast John C. Reilly in a series about the Lakers over Ferrell — and didn’t let the Stranger Than Fiction star know.

“I f—ked up on how I handled that,” McKay explained in 2021. “[Ferrell] took it as a way deeper hurt than I ever imagined and I tried to reach out to him, and I reminded him of some slights that were thrown my way that were never apologized for.”

He continued, “The whole time it was like I was saying it out loud, ‘Let’s not become an episode of Behind the Music. Don’t let it happen.’ And it happened.”