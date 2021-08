George Lucas

The Star Wars creator hasn’t directed a movie since 2005, but Forbes estimates his worth at more than $6.4 billion. When the first Star Wars installment hit theaters in 1977, the film’s distributor let Lucas have ownership of the licensing and merchandising rights because they thought the movie would be a flop. It wasn’t, and he’s been raking in the cash ever since. Another huge portion of his wealth comes from the 2012 sale of Lucasfilm to Disney for $4.1 billion.