Jay-Z

In June 2019, Forbes named the “99 Problems” artist the world’s first billionaire rapper. His assets include his $100 million stake in the streaming service Tidal, a $70 million stake in Uber and stakes in Armand de Brignac champagne and D’Usse cognac worth a combined $410 million. He also has an art collection worth about $50 million and his music catalog is worth $75 million.