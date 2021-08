Kanye West

In March 2021, Bloomberg estimated that the rapper is worth $6.6 billion, with most of that coming from his apparel deals. According to a UBS report, his Yeezy sneaker partnership with Adidas and Gap clothing line are worth a combined $3.2 to $4.7 billion. He has another $1.7 billion in assets, including an investment in Skims. Bloomberg also reported that his music catalog is worth $110 million and he has $122 million in stock and cash.