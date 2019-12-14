Celebrity Clapbacks from the 2010s That Will Still Sting in the 2020s

Cher

The pop legend tweeted that she was against the Trump administration’s plan to end Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) in 2017. “Those Who Can Must Take a DREAMER In2 Their Home & Protect Them‼️I’m Ready 2 Do This & 🙏🏻Others in MY BUSINESS WILL DO THE SAME‼️SANCTUARY,” she posted in support of the immigration policy that allows undocumented youth to remain in the U.S. A doubting user replied, “I’ll believe it when I see it!” and Cher was ready with a comeback. “Then keep your eyes open bitch,” the singer replied.