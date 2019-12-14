Celebrity Clapbacks from the 2010s That Will Still Sting in the 2020s

Rihanna

The Fenty Beauty founder got into a heated Twitter exchange with Ciara in 2011 after the “Goodies” singer said on an episode of Fashion Police that Rihanna “wasn’t the nicest.” “My bad ci, did I 4get to tip u? #howrudeofme,” Rihanna tweeted. Ciara hit back writing, “Trust me Rhianna u dont want to see me on or off the stage.” Rihanna stood her ground and posted one the most iconic tweets of the decade. “U gangsta huh? Haaa. Good luck with bookin that stage u speak of,” she wrote.