Celebrity Clapbacks from the 2010s That Will Still Sting in the 2020s

Taylor Swift

The “Lover” singer was the punchline of a joke by Tina Fey and Amy Poehler at the 2013 Golden Globes. “You stay away from Michael J. Fox‘s son,” Fey said of Swift during the awards ceremony. Poehler quipped, “Or go for it.” Swift revealed she didn’t find the jokes about her love life funny in an interview with Vanity Fair later that year. “You know, Katie Couric is one of my favorite people because she said to me she had heard a quote that she loved, that said, ‘There’s a special place in hell for women who don’t help other women,'” she told the publication at the time.