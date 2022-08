John and Yoko Ono Lennon

After getting married in 1969, the Beatles band member took his wife’s last name.

“Yoko changed her name for me, I’ve changed mine for her,” he said at the time. “One for both, both for each other. She has a ring, I have a ring. It gives us nine ‘O’s between us, which is good luck. Ten would not be good luck.”

Lennon died in December 1980 after he was shot while entering his apartment building in New York City.