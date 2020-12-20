Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez

The Grammy winner announced their engagement on December 20, sharing a photo on Instagram of her diamond and pearl ring and writing, “Forever n then some.”

The couple, who met when the real estate agent was hired to help her find a home to buy before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, were first spotted together in February.

“Ariana is beyond excited,” a source told Us. “She has really enjoyed getting to know and falling in love with Dalton out of the spotlight, something she didn’t get to do in her past relationships. They are so in love and committed to spend the rest of their lives together.”