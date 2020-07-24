Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich

The “Sorry Not Sorry” singer and the Young and the Restless alum announced their engagement after four months of dating on July 22. “I’ve never felt so unconditionally loved by someone in my life (other than my parents) flaws and all. You never pressure me to be anything other than myself,” Lovato wrote via Instagram. “And you make me want to be the best version of myself. I’m honored to accept your hand in marriage. I love you more than a caption could express but I’m ecstatic to start a family and life with you.”