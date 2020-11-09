Engaged!

Celebrity Couples Who Got Engaged Amid the Coronavirus Pandemic

Bachelorette John Graham Is Engaged Girlfriend Brittni Nowell
John Graham and Brittni Nowell. Courtesy Brittni Nowell/Instagram
John Graham and Brittni Nowell

On November 8, the former Bachelorette contestant revealed that he proposed to his girlfriend — and she said yes! “It’s official! I love you @bee_nowell for making me a better person with my friends and family, helping me feel & articulate my emotions, and always putting our relationship first,” he wrote via Instagram. “I’m blessed to have won at life by finding you ❤️.”

Graham added, “I proposed along the Sonoma coast. I was so nervous when I got down on one knee. I’m pretty sure I blacked out in the moment, but then she pulled me up and wouldn’t let go of me. Don’t ever let me go!”

