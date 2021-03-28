Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner — Nearly 2 Years

Affleck and Garner announced in a joint statement in June 2015 that they were calling it quits on their 10-year marriage. They both filed for divorce nearly two years later in April 2017. A year later, the Argo star and the 13 Going on 30 actress finalized the details of their divorce, agreeing to joint custody of their three children, Violet, Seraphina and Samuel, in October 2018. A month later, a judge officially signed off on the divorce, making them both legally single.