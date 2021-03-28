Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie — 4 Years and Counting

The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor and the Tomb Raider actress separated in September 2016 after two years of marriage. Although they were declared legally single in April 2019, their divorce has not been finalized. The duo are working on coming to an agreement regarding custody of their six children. A source exclusively told Us in September 2020 that Pitt was seeking “50/50 physical and legal custody of the kids.” Two months later, he was able to spend Christmas Day with his youngest three, Shiloh, Knox and Vivienne, after they spent the night with him on Christmas Eve.

Three months later, the pair’s divorce turned dark once again when Jolie filed court documents regarding incidents of alleged domestic violence involving the actor. The filing stated that both the Maleficent actress and her children are willing to offer “proof and authority in support” of their claims against the Fight Club star. Jolie agreed to provide testimony herself, along with the “testimony of minor children.” A source told Us at the time that Jolie has used the pair’s children to “hurt” Pitt in the past.