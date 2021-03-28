Jesse Williams and Aryn Drake-Lee — 3.5 Years

The Grey’s Anatomy star had a lengthy legal battle with Drake-Lee following their initial split in April 2017. The actor was married to the real estate broker for more than four years before they decided to go their separate ways. In September 2019, the pair reached an agreement that awarded both parents joint legal and physical custody of their daughter Sadie and son Maceo. The settlement stated that Williams must pay $40,000 per month in child support but would keep what he earned from the ABC series since they split. He also was not responsible for spousal support after settling two outstanding payments from 2019. In October 2020, a judge signed off on the settlement and deemed them legally single as of August of that year.