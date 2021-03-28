John Schneider and Elvira Schneider — Nearly 5 Years

Elvira filed for divorce from the Dukes of Hazzard actor in December 2014 after 21 years of marriage, but it wasn’t until August 2019 that a judge signed off on the divorce. Ahead of finalizing their legal separation, John had a wedding ceremony with his longtime girlfriend, Alicia Allain, in July 2019 in front of friends and loved ones. Their wedding came one year after John was sentenced to three days in jail in June 2018 for failure to pay more than $150,000 in owed alimony payments to his estranged wife.