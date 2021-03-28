Khloe Kardashian and Lamar Odom — 3 Years

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star filed for divorce from the NBA star in December 2013 after four years of marriage. Kardashian later withdrew the papers when Odom suffered a near-fatal overdose in October 2015. At the time, the Revenge Looks Better Naked author served as her estranged husband’s caretaker. Once he was better, Kardashian filed for divorce a second time in May 2016. Their divorce was finalized seven months later, with both parties waving spousal support.