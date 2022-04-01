Carmen Electra and Dennis Rodman

After dating for just a few months, the model and the NBA player eloped during a vacation to Las Vegas in November 1998. Nine days later, Rodman filed for an annulment on the ground that he had not been of sound mind when he and Electra tied the knot. Despite trying to reconcile a few times, they filed for divorce in March 1999.

“Our relationship was very passionate. When it was good, it was amazing. And when it was bad, it was the worst,” the Scary Movie actress told Us in October 2014. “[The wedding] happened so fast. It was so spontaneous, and I remember right after, ‘Oh god, what did we do?’”