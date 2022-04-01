Mario Lopez and Ali Landry

The pair tied the knot in April 2004, after six years of dating, only for Landry to annul the union two weeks later after learning that Lopez had cheated. The Saved By the Bell alum confessed to the infidelity in his 2014 memoir, Just Between Us, adding that the subsequent confrontation with the former pageant queen made him realize that he wasn’t ready for marriage.

In March 2022, Landry said on the “Unfolding Leadership” podcast that she is now “grateful” for the way the situation made her take control of her life.