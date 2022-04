Nicky Hilton and Todd Meister

Before marrying James Rothschild in July 2015, Hilton was briefly married to Todd Meister. Two months after their Vegas wedding, the heiress ended the relationship, with a source telling Us at the time, “They’re working on an annulment. Nicky and Todd remain the best of friends, but she is 21, and it’s just not the right time in her life for her to be married. He lives in New York; she’s in L.A.”