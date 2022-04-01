Sophia Bush and Chad Michael Murray

The One Tree Hill costars split just five months after their 2005 wedding, with Bush filing for an annulment in 2006. However, her request was denied and their divorce was finalized in December 2006. “I think lots of people do stupid s–t before their prefrontal cortexes are fully formed and they’re not until they’re 26,” the False Positive star said about her whirlwind marriage during an August 2021 appearance on Michael Rosenbaum’s “Inside of You” podcast. “So you do the math on my timeline. I literally didn’t have a whole brain. I have humor and grace for being a kid and having the experience that I have.”