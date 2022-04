Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudici

This beloved Bachelor couple had a bit of a prank war in 2017 just before April Fools’ Day. Giudici kicked things off by drawing a mustache on her husband’s face while he was asleep. Later, when she fell asleep, Lowe got revenge, pulling out a pair of scissors and cutting her hair while filming! The couple is still documenting pranks on Instagram in 2022.