Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith

In 2015, Smith posted a photo of his wife on Facebook with a Popsicle stick tucked into her bra strap on the back of her left shoulder. “I got board and put a Popsicle stick under Jada’s strap,” he wrote, making a fun pun on the word “bored” in his caption. “I wonder how long before she notices.” He updated fans a couple of hours later when she finally did.