Lauren Graham and Peter Krause

Graham and Krause began dating while working together on Parenthood from 2010 to 2015. “I don’t know! We are really happy,” the Gilmore Girls alum dished of her future plans on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in March 2014. “I feel like close to five years in Hollywood, it’s like, aren’t we married already really?”

In June 2022, news broke that the pair split in 2021 and were no longer living together.