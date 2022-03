Leslie Bibb and Sam Rockwell

In 2007, the couple met while Rockwell was filming Frost/Nixon. Bibb, for her part, was previously married to businessman Rob Born from 2003 to 2004, but she and the Fosse/Verdon alum never wed. “She keeps me laughing. … She’s really talented and funny herself,” he told Us in 2018. “She reminds me of a young Mary Tyler Moore.”