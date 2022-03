Maya Rudolph and Paul Thomas Anderson

While the Saturday Night Live alum refers to the filmmaker as her husband, the pair aren’t legally married. Rudolph told The New York Times that it felt “ooky” to call the Licorice Pizza director her boyfriend decades into their relationship, so she made the switch. “[It] means he’s the father of my child, and I live with him, and we are a couple, and we are not going anywhere,” she said in 2018.