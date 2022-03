Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor

Despite their more-than-30-year age gap, the Mrs. America star and the Emmy winner have been totally committed since 2015. Paulson opened up about her “unconventional” romance during a 2018 Elle interview, explaining, “For a person who might find themselves in a situation that they fear will be misperceived or judged, maybe they could see me living my life in a way that is authentic to me. … If that inspires anybody else, that can’t be a bad thing.”