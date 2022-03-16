Shakira and Gerard Piqué

The “She Wolf” singer and the soccer star sparked their romance in 2011 after Piqué starred in the music video for “Waka Waka (This Time for Africa).” The couple share sons Milan and Sasha. When asked in 2020 why they haven’t exchanged vows, Shakira told 60 Minutes, “To tell you the truth marriage scares the sh–t out of me. I don’t want him to see me as the ‘wife.’ I want him to see me as the lover, the girlfriend. I want to keep him on his toes. I want him to think that anything’s possible depending on behavior.”