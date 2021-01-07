Celebrity Couples Who Prove That Love Isn’t Dead

Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen

After his failed marriages to Randy Danson and Casey Coates and a headline-making relationship with Whoopi Goldberg, Ted Danson found The One in his Pontiac Moon costar Mary Steenburgen. The Cheers alum and the Melvin and Howard actress married in 1995. While they never had children together, Ted is the stepfather of Lilly and Charlie McDowell, and Steenburgen is the stepmother of Kate and Alexis Danson. “She’s a remarkable human being, so I’m just incredibly blessed,” the actor exclusively told Us in 2018 of his wife.