Demi Burnett and Kristian Haggerty

As the franchise’s first-ever same-sex couple, the exes will always have a special place in Bachelor Nation history. Burnett and Haggerty got engaged during the season 6 finale of Bachelor in Paradise, which aired in September 2019, and confirmed they had called it quits one month later. “We ultimately want what is best for us in the long run and for us right now, that means being apart and growing individually,” they wrote in an Instagram statement at the time.