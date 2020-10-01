Katie Morton and Chris Bukowski

This Bachelor Nation couple didn’t quite find their paradise. In December 2019, the duo announced their split via Instagram, just three months after their engagement aired on the season 6 finale of Bachelor in Paradise. “We’ve reached a point in our story where we agree it’s best to go our separate ways,” the former couple wrote. “We have chosen to love and respect each other as friends because that’s the base of our relationship, and it’s what is most natural for us.”