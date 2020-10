Peter Weber and Hannah Ann Sluss

Weber may have given Sluss his final rose — but the pair didn’t last long. The pilot proposed during the season 24 finale of The Bachelor, which aired in March 2020, after runner-up Madison Prewett removed herself from the competition. Sluss returned her ring after less than two months, telling Weber, “I don’t need anything more from you. You’ve done enough damage.” Weber then tried rekindling his flame with Prewett, but they didn’t last either.