Billy Ray Cyrus and Tish Cyrus

Billy and Tish got married in 1993 following the birth of their daughter Miley Cyrus. They later welcomed son Braison Cyrus and daughter Noah Cyrus. The country singer also adopted Tish’s daughter Brandi Cyrus and son Trace Cyrus.

In 2010, the Kentucky native filed for divorce and dropped the request one year later.

Tish then filed for divorce after 19 years of marriage in 2013. The second filing was dismissed in 2017 when Billy and Tish failed to report to court. They previously credited therapy for helping mend their relationship.