Jennie Garth and Dave Abrams

Garth and Abrams started dating in 2014 after meeting on a blind date. They got engaged one year later and tied the knot in July 2015.

After separating in 2017, Garth and Abrams filed for divorce one year later. The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum later reconciled with her then-estranged husband and filed a petition to dismiss her initial divorce paperwork.