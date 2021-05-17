Celebrity Couples Who Stayed Together After Cheating Scandals

Dominic West and Catherine FitzGerald

The Affair alum made headlines in October 2020 when he was spotted kissing his Pursuit of Love costar Lily James while married to FitzGerald. The costars were photographed packing on the PDA in Rome and later riding a scooter together and having dinner in the Italian city. One day later, West and FitzGerald put on a united front, posing and kissing for photographers outside their England home. “Our marriage is strong and we’re very much still together,” the duo wrote in a note that they handed to reporters at the time. “Thank you.”

Seven months later, James addressed the scandal, telling The Guardian, “Ach, I’m not really willing to talk about that. There is a lot to say, but not now, I’m afraid.” The same month, FitzGerald recalled her “wonderful love affair” with West and how their romance began. She told the Irish Independent in May 2021 that their relationship has had “its ups and downs,” but they are now “totally devoted to each other and to our full, vibrant family life together.”