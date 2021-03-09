Celebrity Couples Who Stayed Together After Cheating Scandals

Evan Felker and Staci Felker

Two years after the Turnpike Troubadours’ cheating scandal with Miranda Lambert, he wrote in Red Dirt that he had “found sobriety and recovery.” Evan explained in August 2020: “I stepped away from the road and got a clearer view of the world. I got back to just being me. I could not have ever done that while we were touring like we were. I had initially blamed everything on being on the road. But it’s only when you take the road out of the equation that you see you’ve still got problems. I was able to start fixing those.”

He and Staci revealed in March 2021 that they had welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Evangeline.