Celebrity Couples Who Stayed Together After Cheating Scandals

Mike Caussin and Jana Kramer

The country singer and athlete separated in August 2016, just months after they welcomed their first child, daughter Jolie Rae, in January 2016. At the time, Us broke the news that Caussin cheated on Kramer and was seeking treatment for sex addiction. In June 2017, Kramer opened up about the strained relationship and revealed why said she stayed with her husband. “I stayed in the beginning for Jolie,” she explained on her “Whine Down” podcast, noting that in time she stayed because they were growing. “If was miserable, I would not still be in a relationship with my husband.”

In November 2018, the pair welcomed their second child, son Jace, and in March 2019, Kramer again opened up about her rocky relationship, revealing that Caussin had suffered a “massive” relapse in his sex addiction about a year prior. Since then, the duo has been vocal about working through their struggles.

“Being the perpetrator, it’s hard because there’s a lot of shame behind things that I’ve done and topics that we talk about,” the former NFL player told Us in January 2019. “But by doing [therapy and talking on our podcast], we’ve gotten more comfortable in dealing with them head-on, which has been great for our relationship. There’s not many elephants in the room for us anymore because we address them.”

In April 2021, however, Us confirmed Kramer filed for divorce after six years of marriage. ”I’ve fought y’all. I’ve loved hard. I’ve forgiven. I’ve put the work in. I’ve given everything I have, and now I have nothing else to give,” she said in a statement via Instagram.