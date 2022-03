Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade

The Being Mary Jane actress originally dated the basketball player from 2009 to 2013. Although they briefly parted ways, they got engaged in December 2013.

Union and Wade exchanged vows in August 2014, and they are now raising his three sons from previous relationships, Zaire, Zion and Xavier, and his nephew Dahveon. The duo welcomed their first child together, daughter Kaavia, via surrogate in November 2018.