Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green

Fox and Green were engaged for two years before calling off their wedding in February 2009. They got back together and exchanged vows in June 2010.

The Jennifer’s Body star filed for divorce in 2017 after five years of marriage before withdrawing the request amid her third pregnancy. In May 2020, Green confirmed that they decided to go their separate ways. They reached a divorce settlement in February 2022.