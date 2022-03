Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth

The twosome originally started dating after they met on the set of their 2009 movie, The Last Song. Cyrus and Hemsworth got engaged in May 2012 and broke up the following year. They later rekindled their relationship in March 2016 and got married two years later.

The pair announced their separation in August 2019 and finalized their divorce in January of the following year.