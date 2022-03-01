Celebrity Couples Who Took a Break Before Getting Married

Sam Hunt and Hannah Lee Fowler

The country crooner previously revealed that he flew to Hawaii seven times within three months to win Fowler back. The pair had been dating on and off for nearly a decade when Hunt released an apology track in January 2017 titled “Drinkin’ Too Much,” dedicated to the nurse. They announced their engagement shortly after and tied the knot in April 2017.

In February 2022, Fowler filed for divorce, claiming that Hunt was “guilty of inappropriate marital conduct” and “adultery.” Fowler, who confirmed in the paperwork that she was pregnant with the couple’s first child, withdrew the filing that same day and later refiled in another state.