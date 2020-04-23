Ali Landry and Alejandro Monteverde

Following her short-lived marriage to Mario Lopez, Landry revealed on The Wendy Williams Show in 2014 that she and Monteverde waited to consummate their relationship.

“Because of the situation I was in before, I was just treading lightly and did not want to make any mistakes in this relationship,” she explained, referring to Lopez allegedly cheating on her shortly before their nuptials. “We abstained from having sex until we got married.”

Landry and Monteverde wed in 2006.