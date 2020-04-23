Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudici

The season 17 Bachelor, who was referred to as a “born-again virgin,” made it clear nothing was going down in the fantasy suite during his season. After he got engaged to Giudici during the finale, the twosome confirmed that they were waiting until their wedding night to sleep together.

“We made a really good decision for us and we’re excited to consummate as husband and wife,” she said in January 2014. “It’s something that is a benefit of being married.”