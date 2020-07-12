Celebrity Couples Who’ve Split Amid the Coronavirus Quarantine

Armie Hammer and Elizabeth Chambers

The estranged couple announced their separation after 10 years of marriage via Instagram on July 10, just weeks after they quarantined in the Cayman Islands with their daughter, Harper Grace, and son, Ford.

“It has been an incredible journey, but together, we’ve decided to turn the page and move on from our marriage,” the actor and the BIRD Bakery owner wrote in a joint statement. “As we enter into this next chapter, our children and relationship as coparents and dear friends will remain our priority. We understand this news lends itself to public dialogue, but in the interest of our children and our family, we’re asking for privacy, compassion and love during this time.”