Celebrity Couples Who’ve Split Amid the Coronavirus Quarantine

Ashley Hebert and JP Rosenbaum

The Bachelorette couple announced their spliton October 14 after nearly eight years of marriage. The pair, who met on season 7 of the ABC hit in 2011 and wed the following year, share two children, Fordham and Essex. “It is with a heavy heart that I share with you that, after months of separation, Jp and I have amicably decided to go our separate ways,” Hebert wrote on Instagram. “We created the most beautiful children and shared memories that will never be forgotten. Our differences have taken a toll on our relationship and after years of attempting to repair the damage, we’ve decided that it is in our family’s best interest to create new and separate lives for our children.”