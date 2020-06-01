Celebrity Couples Who’ve Split Amid the Coronavirus Quarantine

Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph

The couple, who fell in love on season 23 of The Bachelor, announced their split on May 29. The pair had been quarantining together with Randolph’s family earlier in the spring, and got through Underwood testing positive for the virus, before calling it quits. “It’s been a crazy few months to say the least, Cass and I have been doing a lot of self-reflecting,” Underwood wrote via Instagram. “Sometimes people are just meant to be friends — and that’s okay. We both have grown immensely and been through so much together — so this isn’t the end of our story, it’s the start of a whole new chapter for us.”