Celebrity Couples Who’ve Split Amid the Coronavirus Quarantine

Emmitt Smith and Pat Smith

After celebrating their 20th wedding anniversary in April, Emmitt and Pat announced their separation in a joint statement. “We are publicly sharing that after much contemplation and prayer, we have decided to separate,” the statement read via Instagram on August 1. “We will continue to move forward with love and compassion for one another, as co-parents and friends. We will work together in the best interests of our children, our family, community and businesses.”