Celebrity Couples Who’ve Split Amid the Coronavirus Quarantine

Erika Jayne and Tom Girardi

The singer filed for divorce from her husband on November 2, Us confirmed.

“After much consideration, I have decided to end my marriage to Tom Girardi,” the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star said in a statement at the time. “This is not a step taken lightly or easily. I have great love and respect for Tom and for our years and the lives we built together. It is my absolute wish to proceed through this process with respect and with the privacy that both Tom and I deserved. I request others give us that privacy as well.”