Francesca Farago and Harry Jowsey

Farago revealed on June 16 that she and Joswey had called it quits after meeting while filming Too Hot to Handle in 2019. The pair were quarantining separately, Farago in Canada, and Jowsey in L.A. During her split announcement, the swimwear designer explained that Jowsey broke up with her and that he didn’t want to do a long-distance relationship anymore. “He is not the person for me,” she concluded.